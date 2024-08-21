Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires Shares of 1,604 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,048,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.