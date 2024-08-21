Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of ED opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

