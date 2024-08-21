Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after acquiring an additional 540,234 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after acquiring an additional 501,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 486,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.