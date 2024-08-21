Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $233.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

