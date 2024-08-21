Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $296,000 Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 74.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 635.8% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.25. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

