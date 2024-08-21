PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. 9,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,536. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFSI

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,096. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.