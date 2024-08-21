Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 13,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,575. The company has a market cap of $515.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.57. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

