PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 13th

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PHINIA to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. PHINIA has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PHINIA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.