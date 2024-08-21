PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 6th

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.56. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.