Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -833.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.