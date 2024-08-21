Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.33.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

