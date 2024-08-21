Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Premier’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Premier updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 1.16-1.28 EPS.

Premier Price Performance

PINC stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Insider Activity at Premier

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $144,163.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,030.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,487,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,946. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

