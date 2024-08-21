PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 34,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $41.93.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after buying an additional 568,171 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after buying an additional 188,774 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,905,000 after buying an additional 198,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

