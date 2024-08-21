Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.