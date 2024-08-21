Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 3rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

