Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

