Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 197,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 78,983 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
