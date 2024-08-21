Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Lowered by Greenridge Global

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Further Reading

