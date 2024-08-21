Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intellinetics in a research note issued on Monday, August 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Intellinetics’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million.

INLX stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 million, a P/E ratio of 151.50 and a beta of 0.35. Intellinetics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

In related news, Director John C. Guttilla bought 10,000 shares of Intellinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

