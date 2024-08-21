Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEG opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

