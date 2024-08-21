Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Lowered by Zacks Research

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.04 per share.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

