Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) were up 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 322,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 130,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QUIS shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.43 to C$0.46 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether sold 80,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$27,195.10. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

