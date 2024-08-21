Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 5,097 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $4.10.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.31.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

