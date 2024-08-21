Raymond James Boosts Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $29.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.71.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,188,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,667,000 after acquiring an additional 759,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $14,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after buying an additional 294,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

