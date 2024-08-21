Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 513,652 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 1,784.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 20.47% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAY. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 7.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

