Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 125,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3,061.2% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 27,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

