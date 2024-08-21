Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $461,525,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after buying an additional 420,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.15. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

