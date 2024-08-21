Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

