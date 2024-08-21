Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $21,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. CWM LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

PFXF opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

