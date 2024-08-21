Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $23,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

