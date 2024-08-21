Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,660,000.

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

