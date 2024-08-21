Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,660,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Must-Buy Stocks Boosting Value with Buybacks—Act Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Lam Research the Semiconductor Stock You’ve Been Overlooking?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Are Tech Stocks Making a Comeback? 3 Top Picks Leading the Way
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.