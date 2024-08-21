Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $19.55 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,731,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $110.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

