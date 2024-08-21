Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $20.54 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

