Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $198.75 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

