Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

