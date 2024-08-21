Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,536 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

