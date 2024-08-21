Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,179 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $21,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,160,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Graham by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $745.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $563.39 and a 52 week high of $822.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $733.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $731.57.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

