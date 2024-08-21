Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 226.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS:DMAY opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $156.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.