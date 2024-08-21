Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,405,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQL opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $95.90 and a one year high of $123.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

