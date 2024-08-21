Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $667.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $186.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

