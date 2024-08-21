Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 100,714 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,714 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

