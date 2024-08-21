Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $220,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.