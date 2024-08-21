Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 15,075 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

NYSE LNG opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

