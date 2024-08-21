Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,202 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.26. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
