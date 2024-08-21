Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,559 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.