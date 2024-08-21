Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 38,793 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,793 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 5.60% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FSMB opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.