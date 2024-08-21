Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,380 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

