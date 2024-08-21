Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,381 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $110.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

