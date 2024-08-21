RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.61

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 10765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.38.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RB Global

RB Global Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,266. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,225 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in RB Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,311,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,865,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in RB Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.