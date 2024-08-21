Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,202.60

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,202.60 and last traded at $1,200.44, with a volume of 9449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,192.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,078.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $999.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

